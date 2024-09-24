Bulahdelah Golf Club



THE final round of the ladies’ Championship was played on Wednesday 18 September and the daily winner was Lou Smith with 70nett from Barbie Gordon with 71nett.

2024 Club Champion is Lou Smith with 267gr. Terry Stellema is the 2024 B Grade Champion with 294gr.

Barbie Gordon won the overall nett with 211. Congratulations ladies.

The Vets played an individual Stableford and a 2 person multiplier on Thursday 19th and the winner was Wayne Green with 35pts from Garry Willadsen with 34pts and Craig Littlechild with 33pts.

NTPs were Glenn Grainger and Mick Munro while Wayne Green won the jackpot.

The Multiplier winners were Wayne Green & Michael Donnelly.

The Annual Malone Family 2 person Ambrose was played on a beautiful Spring day on Saturday 21st.

The 27 pairs who contested this popular event had a great day and the winners were C.Malone & A.Robertson 61.5nett from J.Slack & M.Bramble with 62.75nett.

G.Matheson & C.Matheson were 3rd with 63.75nett narrowly from Z.Watt & B.Watt with 64.25nett.

Long drivers were T.Wrigley, A.Robertson, S.Henry and B.Newton. NTPs were C.Malone (x2), A.Benson, A.Wadwell, K.Hughes and S.Henry. C.Littlechild won the jackpot. Thanks to all the sponsors, contributors and players.

By Thora-Lou SMITH