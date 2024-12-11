Bulahdelah Golf Club News



THE ladies’ Christmas Party on December 4th was preceded by a 3 clubs only 9 hole event. Kath Guyer played well with her 3 clubs and had 39nett. Bernie Newton was next with 40nett. The 2024 Eclectic winners were presented with their prizes, and the winners were Megan South for 2nd shots on the 6th/15th and most Pars (over 28h/c). Terry Stellema had the most gobblers while Barbie Gordon had the best Stableford. Lou Smith had the most birdies, first shots on par 3s and the best stroke score. Barbie also won the Jack Ireland Memorial Putting competition (best 5/10 on MMug days) with an average of 29putts. Meg South and Lou Smith were the NSW Medal winners. After the presentation, the ladies enjoyed a delicious Chinese lunch followed by plum pudding (thank you Barbie), custard and ice-cream. It was a great way to end a good year of golf.

The Vets played their Monthly Mug on Thursday 5th and the winner was Mick Welsh with 68nett from Ken Hughes with 69nett on a c/b from Peter Billinghurst. Mick also won the putting comp with 27putts. NTPs were Garry Willadsen, Dave Zubani (visitor from Manly) and Toby Carroll.

It was a very trying day for 31 golfers on Saturday 7th – the course was beautiful, but the heat was oppressive. Graeme Buck won the Stableford event with 40pts from Peter Billinghurst with 39 on a c/b from Steve South. Ladies’ winner was Colleen Richards with 34pts from Bernie Newton with 33pts. NTPs were Arrin Gardiner, Peter Billinghurst and Bernie Newton while the long drivers were Craig Wheatley, Alan Benson, John Stellema and Lou Smith. R.McSweeney won the Jackpot. The 19th hole was definitely the big winner that day!

By Thora-Lou SMITH