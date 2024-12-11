Kings and Queens of the Mountain crowned at Bulahdelah



BULAHDELAH Bowling Club recently hosted its two major events of the year.

The first was the one-day “Queen of the Mountain” carnival held by Bulahdelah’s women bowlers.

Seventy-eight bowlers represented clubs from Harrington, Old Bar, Taree West, Tea Gardens, Maitland City, Fingal Bay, Warners Bay, Soldiers Point and Raymond Terrace.

Bulahdelah took out the win, with Taree West second and Raymond Terrace third.

The victory was Bulahdelah’s first in the competition in ten years.

Lorraine Austin of Taree West thanked Bulahdelah for hosting the day.

“What happened?” she asked, “there was no hail!”, referring to a previous year’s gala which was abandoned early due to inclement weather

Bulahdelah Bowling Club’s Faye Southern thanked visiting players for making the journey.

“Thanks were extended to our umpire Greg Rashleigh, organiser Rod Lansdowne and greens keeper Shane Reed and look forward to seeing them all again next year,” said Mrs Southern.

The next major event was the two-day “King of the Mountain” carnival.

Eighteen teams of three from as far afield as Taree to Raymond Terrace competed for the crown.

With three rounds of 15 ends played on Saturday and two rounds of 15 ends played on Sunday it was a nail-biting end to a heated challenge.

The final scores were close with Tea Gardens the winners followed by Raymond Terrace in second and third spots.

Bulahdelah Bowling Club President Ken Southern said, “Given the time of year the tournament went really well.

“We would like to thank all the teams who participated and helped support our club.”

With the greens currently under restoration, Bulahdelah Bowling Club is looking forward to a great year of many competitions and events.

By John SAHYOUN

