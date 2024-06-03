Bulahdelah Hosts State Carnival



BULAHDELAH Bowling Club recently hosted a three day bowls contest as a sectional venue of the annual Women’s State Carnival.

This state carnival featured 232 teams of four players, with more than 900 players taking part across NSW.

Bulahdelah hosted nine clubs for three days, with the statewide field whittled down to the last 32 teams for the finals which took place at Forster Bowling Club.

56 players and fourteen teams played in Bulahdelah, with local clubs Forster, Tuncurry, Pacific Palms and Taree featuring alongside the hosts.

On the Monday, due to rain, the number of ends were reduced, however skies cleared on Tuesday and Wednesday to near perfect conditions.

The final two days of the contest were played at Forster Bowling Club.

In the finals Soldiers Point defeated Forster 18 to 13 after 14 ends with enthusiastic participants watching on.

Bulahdelah Bowling Club would like to thank the ladies for the luncheons and NSW Bowls for supporting this event.

By John SAHYOUN

