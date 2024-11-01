Bumper year for Camden Haven SES volunteers



THE Camden Haven unit of the NSW State Emergency Service (SES) has responded to 236 call outs in the past twelve months.

The local service, based on Norman Street, Laurieton, covers an area from Johns River to Lake Innes, offering vital support in emergency situations including floods and storms.



The unit has been in place for 44 years and boasts 38 volunteers including local commander Carolyn Dobson and unit commander Darren Mearrick.

The unit is housed in premises owned by Port Macquarie-Hastings Council, while equipment, vehicles and watercraft are supplied by the SES.

“We are a fully qualified flood rescue unit along with being qualified in land search and rescue,” Darren told NOTA.

“We have specialists in roof stabilisation along with eight qualified chain saw operators.

“We can also be called on for ambulance assistance and support for police in traffic control and more recently securing and preserving a crime scene in Kendall.”

Like other volunteer services, operatives can be deployed across NSW or interstate in times of need.

The unit’s chainsaw team has been deployed to Queensland on multiple occasions and the flood rescue team responded to the Lake Menindee floods in 2023.

Community engagement is a priority for the unit, recently supporting the Choosing Hope walk in Laurieton, providing an information display at Kendall Show and offering presentations to Rotary groups.

Attracting new members is key to the unit’s sustainability.

Anyone wishing to join a unit can apply via the SES website.

With an eye to the future, a group of 15 Camden Haven High School students will undertake a six day internship course during November.

Members of the public are encouraged to follow the unit’s Facebook page, which provides up to date information on local incidents.

For emergency help during floods, storms or tsunamis, call the SES on 132 500.

By Bill HARROW

