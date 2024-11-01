Council’s land use plan open for comment



PORT Macquarie-Hastings Council wants to hear what the community thinks about its plans for land use over the next 20 years.

It estimates that an additional 22,045 people will move into the region over that time, which means approximately an additional 12,278 homes will need to be built.



How it proposes managing this is contained in the Planning and Land Use Discussion Paper which is now on public exhibition.

It’s calling for community feedback and has been holding a series of information sessions across the local government area.

This feedback will guide council as it consolidates what it calls “outdated plans” to create a central, Local Strategic Planning Statement for the region.

An information brochure about the discussion paper can be found on council’s website under “Have Your Say”, along with the document in full.

An online session for residents of the Camden Haven is being held on Monday from 5.30pm to 7pm.

Registration is essential and can be done via council’s website or by emailing council at council@pmhc.nsw.gov.au.

The exhibition period closes at midnight on Friday, 22 November 2024.

