Hooked on the Camden Haven



THE weather this week has been somewhat repetitive, limiting offshore fishing opportunities. However, river, rock, and freshwater fishing have provided plenty of chances for anglers to get out and enjoy the sport.

For those targeting estuary species, the Hastings River has been a productive spot.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

Bream have been responding well to whitebait and prawns, especially during the top of the morning high tide.

Flathead have also been active, with live bait proving to be the most effective approach. Luderick anglers have found success on the break wall, using sea cabbage, and weed flies. While the lower reaches of the river have been slower for mulloway, anglers have had better luck further west, targeting school-sized fish.

Those targeting mud crabs have had success over the past few weeks, particularly in the warmer waters near Wauchope and Telegraph Point, with better catches expected as we approach summer.

Offshore a few spearfishing anglers have had success at the FADs catching mahi mahi.

We should see numbers of fish improve off the local FADs as we head into summer.

Further south, Lake Cathie continues to offer excellent fishing conditions. Flathead, whiting, and the occasional mulloway have been caught regularly, with school prawns and yabbies being the preferred baits.

The eastern side of the lake, closer to the beach, has been the most productive area. In the Camden Haven River, flathead numbers have increased, and both lures and baits, such as mullet strips and prawns, have been effective.

Bream fishing has been best around Henry Kendall Reserve, particularly on high tide with green prawns as bait.

Freshwater anglers have been particularly successful in the upper reaches of the Macleay and Hastings Rivers, with reports of impressive Australian bass catches emerging last week.

As we head into November, hopefully we start to see some improvement in the weather. Whether you’re targeting freshwater, estuary, or coastal species, there are plenty of opportunities to enjoy a successful fishing trip on the Mid North Coast.

By Kate SHELTON