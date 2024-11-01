Cultivating community connections at Hannam Vale



THE annual Hannam Vale Open Garden and Market Day has been a beloved community tradition for more than two decades.

This year’s celebration was held on Sunday, 27 October at Hannam Vale Recreation Reserve, attracting locals and visitors from far and wide keen to explore a variety of privately-owned country gardens.



Each garden offered its own unique perspective of the stunning surrounding landscape.

Designs ranged from care-free romantic cottage gardens to lush woodland retreats, showcasing the creativity and individuality of their owners.

In addition to exploring the gardens, visitors also had the opportunity to browse a mixture of market stalls featuring plants, produce and an assortment of delectable food items

Hannam Vale Reserve Committee secretary Sharon Bain said the event highlighted the natural beauty of the region while bringing the community together in support of local initiatives.

“We absolutely love seeing the reserve being used by the community,” said Sharon.

“The local school P&C are running the cafe and the Community Hall are running the BBQ.

“All funds that they raised today will go back directly into the community.”

A highlight of this year’s Open Garden and Market Day was the Hannam Vale Public School (PS) garden.

Established eleven years ago, the garden has evolved into a vibrant hub of learning, creativity, and sustainability for students, staff, and community members alike.

School principal Kelly Bryden said the garden has transformed over the years through the support of grants, local residents and dedicated students.

“Our garden used to be a lot smaller,” said Ms Bryden.

“Each year we try to add something new.

“This year we have added a citrus grove and it has only just gone in, thanks to a grant we received, followed by local community members coming in to help the students to get the area ready for planting.

“As we continue to develop our garden we are hoping it will provide a space for quiet reflection, hands-on learning experiences and the cultivation of community connections extending beyond the playground.”

By Kim AMBROSE

