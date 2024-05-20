BUSINESS SHOWCASE: Criminal law services now offered in Medowie



AFTER many years honing her legal craft with private firms, Lydia Medcalf has stepped out on her own, launching Medcalf Legal in Medowie this month.

“Prior to opening this month, I worked in private firms for seven years,” Ms Medcalf said, who serves as the sole director and shareholder of the new firm.

“Whilst I gained invaluable experience doing this, I realised I wanted to be able to do what I love but on my own terms, and I was senior enough to be able to do so.

“I have a young toddler and it made sense for our family for me to start working for myself for the flexibility.

“I am so passionate about what I do and am so excited to be able to make my own decisions.”

Offering a broad range of services, Medcalf Legal is the only firm in Medowie offering criminal law.

“We offer flexible appointments – in office, over the phone, online or we can meet clients at a location convenient to their home or workplace.

“We cover all aspects of family law, criminal law and estate planning, and also provide some services in civil law.”

Based in Medowie, Medcalf Legal offers services to individuals and families across Newcastle, Maitland and Port Stephens.

Medcalf Legal participates in the Cancer Council’s Legal Referral Service, which helps people affected by cancer access free legal advice if they cannot afford to pay for it.

“We are proud to assist people affected by cancer in our community with their estate planning needs,” Ms Medcalf said.

Medcalf Legal offers a discount to members of the Defence Force.

The practice is a Legal Aid NSW member on the family law, summary crime and domestic violence panels.

