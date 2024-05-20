Hunter surfers help Australia win eighth ISA World Junior Surfing Teams championship title



SURFING sensation Eden Hasson is the toast of Port Stephens after helping the triumphant Australian Irukandjis secure overall gold at the International Surfing Association World Junior Championships in El Salvador.

The seventeen-year-old Boat Harbour native and reigning National Under 18s champion, along with Merewether’s Ocean Lancaster, is celebrating a momentous feat with the much vaunted Irukandjis who showcased the depth of talent in Australian junior surfing by bringing home the ISA World Junior Team’s title for an eighth time.

Both performed strongly during the championships at Surf City’s La Bocana Beach with the gifted Hasson earning a total of three big repechage heat wins in the Under 18s division on Finals Day.

Australian team captain Dane Henry of Fingal Head (Boys Under 18s) and Gold Coast’s Ziggy Mackenzie (Girls Under 16s) were crowned world junior champions after clinching individual gold while Freshwater’s Fletcher Kelleher picked up a silver medal in the Boys Under 18s to realise their surfing dreams.

The precocious Henry led the Australian charge through the entire event, with the inspirational leader posting seven scores in the excellent range including a perfect 10-point ride.

In capturing overall gold the Aussies stamped themselves the most successful nation in ISA World Junior history – snapping an eleven year drought since their previous Teams trophy win back in 2013.

Surfing Australia National High-Performance Director Kate Wilcomes told News Of The Area that the young Aussie surfers “built and embraced the Irukandji’s fighting spirit”.

“This gold medal win represents where Australian Junior surfing is at and the dominance we intend to continue to deliver,” she stated.

“We are all so proud of each and every one of these athletes who not only bring home gold and other medals but also immense pride and inspiration to the Australian surfing community while putting the rest of the surfing world on notice,” Kate added.

By Chris KARAS

