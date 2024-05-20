One Mile Beach hosts Triathlon Port Stephens



ONE Mile Beach played host to Triathlon Port Stephens, one of the biggest (and wettest) triathlons on the sport’s calendar, on Saturday 11 May.

Close to a thousand triathletes swarmed the beach, seeking three-sport glory in the 12th year of Triathlon Port Stephens, enduring wet weather that would have had most of us staying warm and cosy in bed.

The horrendous weather, with rain pouring alarmingly consistently throughout the day, was such that the swimming courses required modifications for safety.

Triathletes even found the first-leg swim haunting them in the form of a giant puddle that had coalesced across the finish line.

“The event was a resounding success, with a fun community vibe throughout the event hub,” a spokesperson for event organiser Elite Energy told NOTA.

The Triathlon Port Stephens event caters for all skill levels, with participants able to choose from the Standard, Sprint, and Super Sprint distances, as well as the ‘Aquabike’ (no run) option, which at Port Stephens actually serves as a national selection event for the 2025 Australian Age Group Triathlon Team.

Qualifying Aquabike racers could represent the country at the World Triathlon Finals in Wollongong.

Impressive performances were witnessed in the Standard triathlon – the longest distance on the day – with Lyall Smyth claiming victory in the men’s division, with a finishing time of 01:56:25, followed closely behind by the men’s provisional winner Keelan Green (01:56:58).

Professional triathlete Chloe Hartnett secured first place in the women’s division by a staggering 19 minutes and 8 seconds ahead of runner-up Beth Lopes (02:16:42), finishing with a time of 01:57:34.

“Traditionally the event marks the end of triathlon season, so participants, family and friends were invited to a presentation evening, followed by an afterparty called ‘Party at Port’, this year hosted by Cheeky Dog at Soldiers Point,” Elite Energy’s spokesperson said.

“The event’s success is owed in part to the dedicated volunteers who provide invaluable support, manning refreshments, and marshalling stations throughout the festival – their efforts contribute to the vibrant and welcoming atmosphere.”

Triathlon Port Stephens is proudly supported by naming-rights sponsor fisiocrem Australia, Port Stephens Council, The Athlete’s Foot, Bollé, Pure and Austbanners.

By Thomas O’KEEFE

