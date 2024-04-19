Calling artists with a disability! The Phoenix Art Prize is open



THE Phoenix Art Prize is making its debut this year, seeking to recognise and showcase the talent of artists living with a disability on the Mid North Coast.

Entry is free and open for artists aged sixteen-plus of all levels of experience, who identify as having a disability and live on the Mid North Coast.



Entries close 21 June.

The Phoenix Art Prize is part of Ability Arts Connect Mid North Coast.

This event is the first of its kind, bringing together artists with lived experience of disability who live on the Mid North Coast.

The two-day event includes conferences, workshops, an exhibition and the art prize, to be held at Nambucca Valley Phoenix in Bowraville NSW.

“This is an opportunity to connect, acknowledge and celebrate the diversity and contribution that artists with disability make to the arts and cultural landscape of the Mid North Coast.

“We are looking forward to an amazing exhibition,” said Pippa Tabone, Nambucca Valley Phoenix manager.

Nambucca Valley Phoenix is a community owned and operated not for profit that has been supporting artists with lived experience of disability for over forty years.

This project is possible thanks to the support of Regional Arts Australia and Arts Mid North Coast.

Phoenix Art Prize judges include Coffs Regional Gallery curator Ashleigh Frost, Dr Emma Gentle and Director of Arts MNC Olivia Parker.

To apply please visit https://nvp.org.au/ability-arts-connect, where you will find the guidelines and a form you will need to fill out to submit your application.