Nambucca Valley Red Cross host Mid North Coast Regional Emergency Services Forum



THE Nambucca Valley Red Cross Emergency Team hosted the Mid North Coast Regional Emergency Services Forum on 10 April 2024.

Emergency services volunteers travelled from all over the Mid North Coast to participate.



“The Forum gave those in attendance the opportunity to get together with other volunteers in our region to network, catch-up and further develop our skills as Red Cross Emergency Services volunteers,” said Lesley Smith, Deputy Team Leader, Nambucca Valley Red Cross Emergency Services Team.

“We were delighted to have guest speakers from Disaster Welfare Services and Reconstruction NSW, who gave us an overview of their roles and responsibilities before, during and after an emergency.”

Miriam McGregor, a Response Co-Coordinator with Red Cross NSW/ACT conducted a training session on ‘Register Find Reunite’, which Red Cross has the sole responsibility for in Evacuation Centres.

“Volunteers found the day very productive and most informative.

“A big thank you goes out to everyone for making the event such a success and the Red Cross Tea House for the catering.”