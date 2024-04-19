Scotts Head Farmers Market makes its debut



BATHED in mild autumn sunshine, on Sunday morning 14 April, residents, beachgoers and school holiday visitors were in for a treat with the newly established Scotts Head Farmers Market.

Presented as a local community initiative by Driftwood Shelter (Café), stalls were set up on the communal green in Adin Street, all showcasing products from home-grown farmers, bakers and makers, with an emphasis on supporting locally sourced products.



As well as a small shelter provided to accommodate free kids activities, the goods on offer were predominantly in-season fruit, vegetables and herbs, as well as enticing local organic honey products – elderberry, lavender, rosemary, thyme and rosemary, chilli and coffee honey infusions, and handy beeswax wraps.

The Scotts Head Community Garden provided containers of freshly cut bunches of herbs and newly harvested fruit and vegetables, a testament to the thriving viability of their patches.

Stall holder Rachael Smyth, from ‘Riverbreeze Farm’ at Gumma, was pleased to speak about her family’s produce.

“Our motto is ‘small batch, from scratch’ inspired by the ways and old skills of our Grandparents.

“Our produce, preserves, flowers, bakery treats and pantry essentials are all grown and produced on a small scale with a whole lot of love.”

The markets are scheduled for the second and fourth Sunday each month and run from 8am till 11am at a convenient location for parking.

By Jen HETHERINGTON

