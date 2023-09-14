Calling creative kids: Coffs Coast Cartoon Competition launches

THE Coffs Coast Cartoon Competition is a local initiative to recognise and celebrate creative kids who love to draw from age six and up.

“After the success of the multimedia Cartoon Chef Drawing Workshops and interactive kiosk spaces at the National Cartoon Gallery over the last two months, we discovered that kids love and want to draw,” said Dahna Knight, Cartoon Chef Founder.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

“We also discovered that adults have just as much fun drawing alongside their children.

“We have learnt that drawing is at its core a family friendly activity.”

The Competition is open to all residents, tourists, and visitors to the Coffs Coast.

Entries must reflect the competition theme ‘Coffs Coast Creatures’ which will encourage children and families to explore and learn more about the animals and critters that call Coffs Harbour home.

It will also highlight the narrative of our city’s close connection to nature and respect for a sustainable, eco-friendly environment.

The competition will help to uncover and recognise our hidden young illustrators, cartoonists and creative kids.

“The Coffs Coast Cartoon Competition is the first step in building a larger platform to recognise, encourage and celebrate creative kids who currently do not have any official outlet for drawing at a local, state or national level,” Dahna said.

“The Coffs Coast is the home of the National Cartoon Gallery and I believe we have an important responsibility to provide the destination, the resources, the recognition, and education for our next generation of creative kids who will help to shape the culture and future of Australian cartoon history.

“It starts with exploring what our creative kids see on the Coffs Coast and what relationships they have with our Coffs Coast Creatures.”

The Competition is open now to locals and visitors and will close November 17.

There will be an awards night for finalists at the National Cartoon Gallery during the competition exhibition showcasing the winning entries from December 1 to February 4.

There are eight categories by age group: 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12 and 13+.

Major prizes to be won include $500 worth of Cartoon Chef prize packs.

There is plenty of time to work on entries during the school holidays and there are no entry limits. Multiple entries are welcome.

Drawing must be A4 size in portrait or landscape, and can be black and white or colored, and be hand-drawn or digitally drawn.

Drawing must have a ‘secret ingredient’ which is a unique creative touch to the drawing.

Entries will be judged on adherence to theme, use of basic shapes and the creativity of the secret ingredient.

There are two ways to enter:

Digital entries – Submit a using an online entry form as a high quality photograph.

Vvisit www.cartoonchef.com.au/coffs-coast-cartoon-competition/

Physical entries – Must include an original copy of the drawing with entry form attached.

Hand in to reception at the National Cartoon Gallery.

More information and entry forms can be found at www.cartoonchef.com.au.