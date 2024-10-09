Camden Haven Eagles Junior Rugby League Club announce committee for 2025



CAMDEN Haven Eagles Junior Rugby League has announced the new-look committee which will lead the club into 2025, featuring a blend of familiar faces and fresh volunteers.

Leading the charge as President for the second consecutive year is Jarryd ‘Kiwi’ Gaskin, a stalwart of the Eagles community for nine-plus years.

Gaskin’s dedication to the club’s juniors and passion for the game has been instrumental in reviving and expanding the club’s presence in the Camden Haven area.

Under his leadership, the club has seen significant growth in both membership and sponsorships.

“The upcoming season promises to be a cracking year for the Camden Haven juniors,” Mr Gaskin told News Of The Area.

“We have a big committee thanks to new members coming on board.

“It is probably one of the largest committees the club has previously had.

“It is great to see so much enthusiasm coming from both the parents and community, who all want to see the club grow,” he said.

Among the new committee members is Robert Vial, who will take on the role of groundsman in 2025.

“Footy is a big part of this area and the people who live here,” said Mr Vial.

“I just want to see the club continue to grow.”

Mark ‘Mr Chips’ Secombe has also joined the Eagles committee, driven by his love of junior footy and community.

Peter Morales, a familiar face in the Eagles community, will return in 2025 as sponsor coordinator.

Mr Morales will draw upon his own cherished memories on the field to give back to the next generation of players.

“Some of my greatest memories growing up have been on Laurieton oval,” said Mr Morales.

“I just want to give back.”

By Kim AMBROSE

