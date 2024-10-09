Nambucca Heads Island Golf Club



weather for the week’s competitions, featuring the inaugural “Good Time Charlie’s Cup” played over the long weekend. A big thank you to Nathan Ison and his team at Good Time Charlies coffee shop for your generous sponsorship of this new event.

Luckily, the weather improved significantly to allow us to host the Mid North Coast Vets for a Medley Stableford on Tuesday, albeit in rather soggy conditions, and bunkers out of play – much to the appreciation of some players! Ross Donnelly (10) from Macksville won Division 1 (0 to 18) with 39 points from Stephen McNeil (15) 37, Colin Cutt (14) from Coffs Harbour 36 and Deidre Fletcher (14) 35 points. Michael Bellew (22) from Dorrigo won Division 2 (19 to 45) with 39 points from Geoffrey Knight (21) from Coffs Harbour 37, Warwick Lean (26) 34, and Steve Ward (29) 33 points. The Ball Rundown to 32 points. NTP’s to Colin Cutt on 5 with 192 cms, Peter Jackman from Coffs Harbour on 13 and David Nicholls from Coffs Harbour on 18.

The Women played a Single Stableford on Wednesday. Deidre Fletcher (14) won Division 1 (0 to 24) with 39 points from Susan McWilliam (16) on 37 points. Lyn Parkes (27) won Division 2 (25 to 29) with 39 points from Donna Easey (26) on 38 points. Linda Piccin (35) won Division 3 (30 to 45) with 40 points from Fiona Chaffey (37) with 37 points. The Ball rundown to 33 points on c/b.

NTP’s to Deidre Fletcher, Kerry Naylor & Shayne Scott on 5, Henny Oldenhove, Ann Antcliff & Fiona Chaffey on 8, Marilyn McNally on 13 and Lyn Parkes won the Pro Pin Jackpot on 18.

Some great scores on Thursday’s Medley Stableford. Club President, Geoffrey Harris (was off 18!) scored 41 points to win Division 1 (0 to 18) from Glen Crow (11) 39 points. Hans Jansen (23) won Division 2 (19 to 45) with 42 points from Kevin Mulhall (22) with 38 points. Other good rounds from Bryce McCarroll & Robert Coneybeare 38, Paul Mcelhinney & Trevor Peck 37, with the Ball Rundown to 35 points on c/b. Drew Glasson canned the “Ecomist” Longest Putt now on the 1st Hole, other NTP’s to Glen Crow on 5, Drew Glasson on 8, Alvin Rapley won the “Pizza This” voucher on 13, Daniel Wassens got Stu’s ball on 15 and Greg Smith won the Pro Pin Jackpot on 18. Congratulations to Stephen Carr for his Hole In One on the 7th Hole.

Saturday was the Men’s Monthly Medal Stroke, sponsored by Nambucca Local Liquor – thank you Bushy! Winner of “A” Grade (0 to 12) was Tony Crome (10) from Port Macquarie with net 65 from Medal winner Ashton Herbert (10) net 67. Franck Joey won scratch 72. “B” Grade (13 to 18) winner was Greg Jager (14) with a great score of net 64 from Matt Dyer (15) 68. Graham Weary won scratch 83.

In “C” Grade (19 to 45), Raymond Guiana (25) also had a blinder with net 64 to win from Charles McGarry (37) from South West Rocks net 66 on c/b from Paul Maxwell. Scratch winner Owen Smith from Mona Vale 89. The Ball Rundown to 72 on c/b.Stephen Doherty sank the ”Ecomist” Longest Putt on 1, other NTP’s Keith Elphick on 5, Garry Johnstone on 7 & 8, Tony Crome on 15 & Urpo Ylinen won the Pro Pin Jackpot on 18.

Great weather on Sunday & Monday for the “Good Time Charlie’s Cup” with players greeted on the first tee with a complimentary freshly brewed cup of barista Coffee and a Bacon & Egg roll to get them started for the day. Division 1 (GA +6 to 11.9) played a Stroke event. Congratulations to Mathew McKee from Coffs Harbour who won the Cup with 147 from Max Neal (Sawtell) 150. Dan Jones (8) from Kempsey won the Net with 140 from Campbell Hoskins (12) from Kempsey 141, and Daniel Wren (12) 143. Divisions 2 & 3 played a Stableford event. Andrew Blair (21) from Bowraville won Division 2 (12 to 19.9) with net 76 from Joe Street (19) 74 and Phillip Woodgate (17) 73. Kye Ingram (23) from Sawtell won Division 3 (20 to 36) with net 77 from Harrison Lee (33) 76 and Dylan Mann (23) 71. The Women played a Single Division Stableford event. Scratch winner was Tana Lowe (9) from Yamba with 44 on c/b from Annalese McKee from Coffs Harbour. Jenny Throne (28) was the Net winner with 78 points from Louise Ainsworth (33) 76 and Kylie Lowe (27) from Yamba 71. Results for Daily winners & NTP’s are available on Members Portal, and shortly on Club Website.

The playoff of our Club “Handiskins” final is on Sunday 13th at 9am – come along and watch our 4 Finalists battle it out in a Skins format over 18 Holes to win a share of the $800 Prize Pool.

By Geoff McCANN