Macksville Country Club Report



SPONSORED by the Latham family, the final round of the Club Championships was played with the course looking like a picture.

Allan Clarke started the day with a two shot lead.

Ominous signs were in the air when Beau Lavender chipped in for an eagle on the first hole to square their scores.

It then became a race of two with scores tied after nine holes.

The second nine was where Beau maintained his consistency to sneak away eventually winning by four shots.

Allan deserves special mention, having won the title 35 times over the years.

Geof O’Grady in B and Eddie Booth in C grade led in all four rounds of their respective events.

In the ladies Championships, winner Jo Montague started the final round with a 7 shot lead.

Not surrendering, Nikki Laird took up the challenge but ran out of holes, finishing just one shot behind.

In conjunction Saturday’s stroke event resulted in Beau Lavender winning both the Medal and Spoon (gross and net) with Phil Bambury (B) and John Poole (C grade).

Greg Hogan seems to psych himself up for the Mid Week Competition being regularly amongst the leaders winning from runner up Jordan Welsh.

Rod Curtis surprised himself to win the Chook Run with 26 points.

Jim Wilkes finished runner up.

