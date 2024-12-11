Camden Haven players leave their mark at State Cup



PORT Macquarie hosted the NSW Touch Football State Cup for the 34th consecutive year from 6 to 8 December.

This premier sporting event featured three days of intense competition, attracting a staggering 6,000 visitors, 300 referees and over 230 teams.

Despite facing numerous challenges including stifling heat, power outages and roaring thunder, the tournament proceeded.

Officials and players alike persevered through the conditions, ensuring all scheduled games were completed.

The event’s pinnacle unfolded on Sunday, with those spectators brave enough to battle the scorching sun treated to some of the most intense Grand Finals matches witnessed in several years.

Among the standout performers of the State Cup were the Port Makos Touch Association, whose representative squads included five Camden Haven athletes – Jake Soames (Div 1 Mixed Opens), Scarlett Simmons (W20’s), Toni Gibson and Michelle Latham (W45’s) and Amanda Butler (Mixed Masters).

“All of our representative teams left their mark on the tournament, with standout performances from the Mixed Senior and Mixed Masters, resulting in both teams earning State Titles,” said Makos Club President Wayne Gleeson.

The Mixed Senior team was dominant throughout the tournament, scoring an impressive 55 tries while only conceding seven.

They romped to a 4-2 victory in the Grand Final against Wollongong.

The Mixed Masters team also displayed their exceptional skills, with their tournament culminating in a nail-biting 1-0 Grand Final victory over Wallsend.

Seasoned player Michelle Latham first began her representative duties in 1995 for the Camden Haven W20’s team before being selected in the Port Makos W40’s and W45’s teams.

“I have never played in such extreme heat before,” said Michelle.

“But it didn’t matter as I love being a part of the State Cup and playing against the best of the best.”

Jake Soames, a relative newcomer to the Makos, praised the club’s welcoming environment and coaching staff.

“Although I have been playing touch for eight years, I only joined the Makos in 2023,” said Jake.

“The club was so welcoming and I have learnt so much since playing with them.

“Our two coaches Bianca Green and Tyler Donovan did such an amazing job at getting our team ready, especially as there was some doubt as we were a relatively new side, with limited playing experience.

“We may have not gotten away with the result we wanted but we proved a lot of people wrong and stuck it to some of the best sides in the competition.

“I couldn’t thank the Makos or my teammates enough.”

Amanda Butler shared her positive experiences as both a key player in the Mixed Masters and as part of the coaching staff for the WU20s team.

“We had a huge weekend in one of the hottest State Cups that I can remember,” said Amanda.

“But being crowned champions with this crew of the Mixed Masters made playing in these conditions all worth it.

“Many of us were fortunate enough to play together in March and win the National Title, so to back it up with a State Cup win and take the double this year is just incredible.

“A personal highlight as part of the WU20’s coaching staff occurred in Round 5 when our girls took on the undefeated Northern Beaches.

“The game ended in a 3 all draw and I couldn’t be prouder.”

Other key matches at the State Cup included the Men’s Open A division clash between Doyalson and Newcastle, with Doyalson seizing a thrilling 5-4 victory in the final moments.

The Women’s Open A division witnessed a similarly fierce battle, culminating in Newcastle’s hard-fought 6-4 triumph over Eastern Suburbs.

