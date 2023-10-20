Can you do your bit to support the Bowraville Arts Council?





THE Mid North Coast is increasingly a favoured home location for so many practitioners and lovers of the performing arts.

The region is dotted with some amazing venues and, in the Nambucca Valley, it is the iconic Bowraville Theatre that strives to provide an artistic hub for performers and audiences.

The Bowraville Theatre is completely volunteer managed and operated through the Bowraville Arts Council.

Without their efforts, the theatre would have to close its doors.

If you have ever considered supporting the performing arts, then now is the time to take action and join the team that keeps the Bowraville Arts Council, and therefore the theatre, up and running.

The Bowraville Arts Council has announced that their Annual General Meeting (AGM) will take place on Sunday 29 October 2023 at 3:00 PM.

The event will be held at the Bowraville Theatre, and all community members are invited to attend.

During the AGM, all current positions within the council will be declared vacant, offering an opportunity for members to take on key roles in the organisation.

The available positions include President, Vice President, Secretary, Treasurer and three Committee Members.

Interested individuals who wish to nominate themselves or others for these positions must submit their nominations in writing.

These nominations must be received by the Secretary no later than seven days before the meeting, which is October 22, 2023.

In the event that any positions remain unfilled, nominations will be accepted from the floor during the meeting.

Nomination forms are accessible on the Bowraville Theatre website, and completed forms can be emailed to bowravilletheatre@bigpond.com or sent by mail to Bowraville Arts Council, PO Box 6, Bowraville, NSW 2449.

Following the AGM, all attendees are invited to enjoy refreshments and an opportunity to mingle.

This event is free to attend and presents an excellent opportunity for community members to engage with and support the Bowraville Arts Council.

For more information and updates about the Bowraville Arts Council AGM, please visit the Bowraville Theatre website or contact them via email or postal mail as provided above.

By Mick BIRTLES