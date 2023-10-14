Carriers warn of three week delay on water deliveries

IN THE wake of a dryer than average August and September, water deliveries in the Nambucca Valley are currently in high demand.

Deliveries are taking up to three weeks to be filled even in the most urgent of cases, with many residents reporting that carriers are too busy even to answer their enquiries.



For residents in the South Arm area, which was ravaged by fires just four years ago, this is a particularly worrying situation as water for fighting fires is always an extra consideration.

Local water carrier Wayne Howle says he has been to properties where residents have already used their fire-fighting supplies for household use.

According to the Nambucca Valley Council website, there are approximately 6500 properties connected to the Nambucca Valley water supply system but around 4000 residents in remote and rural areas are reliant on a variety of other methods of water supply.

Wayne has some tips for would-be customers.

“Physically get out there and look at your tank,” Wayne said.

“If it has rings on the outside like many plastic water tanks have, check where the tank is up to and then check again next week to see how many centimetres it drops in a week.”

For those who are needing water and have some capacity to carry it, there are a couple of Council-run access points available to residents.

One recently-installed water filling station is located in George Street, Bowraville.

Another is in Ken Howard Crescent, Nambucca Heads.

These stations have both a 25mm and 80mm outlet and users are advised that they will need to provide their own hoses to connect to the water outlets.

Payment is via credit card following the instructions noted on the station.

The cost of the water is $7.00 per kL.

Look for the big blue boxes at these locations.

By Ned COWIE