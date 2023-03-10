Celebrating 28 years of the Mad Hatters Tea Party with the Nambucca Macksville Evening View Club

THE women of Nambucca Macksville Evening VIEW Club have been very busy baking and decorating in celebration of their 28th Birthday Mad Hatters Party.

The Macksville Ex-Services Club was expertly decorated in Mad Hatter fashion – with tables decked out with tea sets, flowers, and cupcakes – all in readiness for the 45 guests taking part in the momentous event.



Representatives and guests from many Mid North Coast VIEW Clubs joined in the fun, travelling from Scotts Head, Bellingen, Bowraville, Nambucca, South West Rocks, and even as far as Perth to take part in the festivities.

President Linda Jerrison welcomed attendees to the evening, and congratulated everyone on their amazing efforts in dressing to theme.

“Welcome to new and old members and guests, you all look fabulous, an amazing effort has been put into all your costumes,” said President Linda Jerrison.

In attendance were the Queen of Hearts, Alice in Wonderland, the Mad Hatter, Duchess, King of Hearts, Mouse and a myriad of White Rabbits.

Susan McDonald received her 20 years’ service award on the night, presented to her by President Linda Jerrison.

Many of the ladies showed their prowess in games on the night, taking part in croquette and talking heads (some of the less known characters were hard to crack).

VIEW Clubs are actively involved in fundraising activities to raise donations for The Smith Family programs.

The Nambucca Macksville club was formed in 1995 and currently supports six Smith Family Learning for Life students.

The club meets on the first Wednesday of the month from 5:30 pm at the Macksville Ex-Services Club, 16 Cooper Street, Macksville.

For more information contact Secretary Michelle Walker on 040 605 2475.

By Karen GRIBBIN