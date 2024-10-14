Championship double for Medowie FC Under 12 whiz kids





NATURAL exuberance and an instant connection were the main ingredients in Medowie FC’s Under 12 team’s championship-winning formula for the Newcastle Football Community inter district competition.

Assembling as a squad for the first time, the young Bumblebees savoured a bumper 2024 campaign by clinching the minor premiership and championship double with a classic 2-1 Grand Final victory over rivals Charlestown in extra time.

There was no stopping the Medowie whiz kids who demonstrated a unique team chemistry and extraordinary skills under the coaching of Sam Ross and Brad Hunt to dominate the Under 12A series.

After a challenging start to the season, which included an early loss to Nelson Bay FC in torrential rain and drawn matches with Singleton Strikers, the Bumblebees found their winning groove.

Emerging strikers Lachlan Wright and Ryan St Pier bagged 30 goals between them for the season and were ably supported by promising midfielders Zachary Poole and Byron Hunt; wingers Beau Wheeler, Toby Cox, Spencer Boon and Flynn Jones; defenders Mpilo Nala, Tyler Lynn, Mia Curnow, Kaliyah Butler, Lachlan Magill, Hudson Petersen and Seth Davies; and goalkeeper Jordan O’Dwyer.

The gifted Wright finished as the team’s top goalscorer with sixteen followed by St Pier (14).

So impressive was the Medowie unit throughout the season that they often drew praise from referees and officials.

“In our inaugural season together, the squad proved that teamwork and talent can lead to amazing success,” team manager Stacey Hunt told News Of The Area.

“They quickly grew into a strong combination and showed tremendous skills to bring home the championship title.”

The players thrived under the positive energy of coaches Ross and Hunt.

Ross’s emotional connection with the kids was evident as he passionately celebrated their achievements throughout the season.

Notably, three team members – Wright, Hunt and Cox – helped the Newcastle Under 12s representative team capture the Community State Cup trophy.

The promising trio combined to grab fourteen of the eighteen goals scored by their team with Byron and Toby finishing the joint topscorers in the under 12s State Cup series with five goals each.

Their success in front of the net during the inter district junior competition was complemented by a formidable defence led by the skilful Butler and stellar performances by keeper O’Dwyer.

As minor premiers, the squad entered the Grand Final with confidence having posted emphatic 4-0, 2-1 and 5-1 victories over Charlestown.

It proved a thrilling contest with Beau Wheeler nabbing an early goal for the Bumblebees before Charlestown grabbed a late equaliser to force the match into extra time.

The atmosphere was electric at King Park when the elusive Butler delivered a crucial pass to Cox, who sprinted down the sideline before setting up Hunt for the winning goal.

A key factor in the Under 12s championship triumph was the unwavering support of parents and friends.

As the season wraps up, the Medowie young guns are eager to return next year to defend their title and to continue developing as a unit.

By Chris KARAS