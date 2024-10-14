Top four finish for Port Stephens sprint hurdler at All Schools Championships





SHE may have been pipped for a medal but Tomaree High School’s rising sprint hurdler Anna Taylor-Anderson continues to show her prowess on the athletics track.

The thirteen year old prodigy from Salamander Bay produced another personal best time to finish fourth in a keenly contested 80 metres hurdles final at the recent NSW All Schools Track and Field Championships at Sydney Olympic Park.

Anna narrowly missed a podium spot despite clocking an impressive time of 12.99 seconds behind winner Alexia Mathison of Westfields Sports High (12.18s), runner up Kiara Georgeopoulos of Ascham School Edgecliff (12.76s) and bronze medalist Lila Oliver from Arcadia’s Northholm Grammar School (12.96s).

It was the first time that Anna had finished under thirteen seconds in a finals race over the 80m distance.

Port Stephens Athletics Club coach Bob Walkley told News Of The Area that his gifted hurdler “has the potential to go a long way in the sport of athletics.”

“Anna continues to blossom as a hurdler and will now move up to the 90m hurdles distance where she hopes to qualify for the the national junior athletics titles in Perth next April,” the renowned track and field mentor said.

The outstanding prospect gets her first opportunity to shine in the 90m hurdles category when she competes in the third round of the Treloar Shield inter club competition on October 26 at Mingara Athletics Track in Wyong.

Walkley tips the strong-finishing Taylor-Anderson to thrive over the distance.

By Chris KARAS