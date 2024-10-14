

THE Nelson Bay Croquet Club’s Patron, Federal Member for Paterson Meryl Swanson, visited the Club on Tuesday 1 October 2024.

She was welcomed by President David Smith and then played a few hoops of croquet before sharing morning tea with members.

Ms Swanson indicated that it was an honour to be Patron of such an active Club and celebrated that the sun had returned for her first ever game of croquet.

She also congratulated the Club on being selected, together with other Hunter croquet clubs, to host a series of Australian Championships in 2015.

Finally, she thanked the Club for the warm welcome and for putting on a beautiful morning tea.

Nelson Bay, together with EDSACC, Maitland, Newcastle National Park, Pelican and Toronto croquet clubs, will host the Australian Golf Croquet Gold Medal (starting 3 September 2025), the Australian Golf Croquet Men’s and Women’s Championship (starting 6 September 2025) and the Interstate Series (10-15 September 2025).

By David WILSON

