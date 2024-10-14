

THOMPSON Trophy A Grade

The intra club Golf Croquet Thompson Trophy is Nelson Bay Croquet Club’s singles competition and is played in four divisions: A Grade (for members with handicaps 4 or lower); B Grade (handicaps 5 to 8); C Grade (handicaps 9 or greater); and Novice (handicaps 14 or greater and no previous competition win).

The A Grade Championship was played on Sunday 6 October 2024 and attracted five entries, including Pam Barnwell (2024 Runner-up Australian Women’s GC Singles) and Derek Bull (2024 Runner-up NSW Open GC Singles).

The other entrants were Chris Cox, Peter Gordon and Brenda-Lee Peet.

The competition was played as a single round-robin (4 games each), 13-point games with no time limit.

Pam Barnwell took out the trophy for the second year running winning all 4 games, 7-4 over Brenda-Lee, 7-2 over Chris, 7-5 over Peter and 7-4 over Derek. Derek and Peter shared two wins each, with Derek placing second on hoop count-back (+3 to -2).

The competition featured great tactical croquet with some brilliant roquets (hitting another ball with the striker’s ball) clearing balls from hooping positions often from a considerable distance.

The day was well organised by Peter Gordon.

Margaret-Rose Thompson (the competition is named after the late Tommy Thompson and Margaret-Rose) was at the courts to present the trophy to Pam Barnwell.

By David WILSON

