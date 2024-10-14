Personalised end-of-life care with A Beautiful Life Funerals



GROWN out of a desire to improve the options for families during times of grief, A Beautiful Life Funerals offer heartfelt and affordable funeral services to Port Stephens, Morpeth, Dungog and surrounding areas.

A new venture, A Beautiful Life has opened premises in Morpeth this month.

“Having worked in the funeral industry previously I was disappointed at the significant price markups and rigid structure impacting people at their most vulnerable time,” said founder Sharon Tolcher.

“Families didn’t know the other options available to them.

“I left the industry and embarked on a journey to find a ‘better way’ to look after our loved ones and their families when they take their final exhale.”

For Sharon, offering personalised service, choice and flexibility is key.

“We don’t want families to be on someone else’s time schedule,” she said.

“We want them to dictate when their loved one is collected, when to come in for a meeting, when and where a ceremony will be held and for how long.

“We want to slow that whole process down and facilitate choice for families.”

Operating with a small and personable team, A Beautiful Life offers the following services:

1. Funeral Services – Burial or Cremation and Ceremony

2. Direct Cremation.

3. Memorial Services

4. Stillborn and Children’s Services

5. Home Funerals and Family Led Death Care

6. Pre-Need Funeral Planning and End of Life Wishes

7. Referral to Local End of Life Doula Care

Call Sharon on 0422 188 604 to make an appointment.

For more information visit www.abeautifullifefunerals.com or Instagram: abeautifullifefunerals.