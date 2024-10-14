Clubman of the Year award for Nelson Bay FC jack-of-all trades Joel Gebuehr



TIRELESS Nelson Bay FC player-official Joel Gebuehr has continued a family tradition.

Energetic Joel took out the prestigious Vicki McCleer Club Person of the Year Award at the Bay’s recent Presentation Night, in recognition of his sterling service and commitment.

He joins his parents Fred (1999) and Alison (2004) and younger brother Rhys (2003) on the honour roll.

Joel, a skilful footballer in the club’s Zone League Three and Over 35s ranks, revelled in the roles of Vice President, Equipment Officer, Summer Football Coordinator, Game Day Coordinator, Male Football Coordinator and Meat Raffles/Joker Poker Coordinator throughout the season.

Nelson Bay FC president Todd Giles told News Of The Area that the selection of Gebuehr as the Vicki McCleer Award recipient was “rightfully justified.”

“Joel’s commitment and dedication to Nelson Bay FC was instrumental in the club succeeding in 2024 and it has been an honour to work alongside him this season,” he said.

“For those who have been involved with Nelson Bay Football Club for a long time, it is unsurprising to see the Gebuehr name engraved on the Vicki McCleer trophy with Joel’s dad Fred, mother Alison and brother Rhys all having received the honour.

Other major award winners included the mighty Under 15 Girls squad, which took out the Most Distinguished Team trophy after claiming back-to-back Division A minor premierships and championships.

Zone League Three ace Dominic Dynes collected the Peter Hamshaw Award for the senior male player demonstrating commitment on and off the field.

Dynes started the season in reserve grade but grabbed his opportunity when given the chance in the top grade, cementing his spot and scoring eight goals.

Ironwoman Naomi Zorbas was the recipient of the Elaine Donnelly Award for the senior female player demonstrating commitment on and off the field.

The dedicated Zorbas produced non stop performances for the Bay’s Over 30 Women, All Age Women E Grade and All Age Women A Grade teams during the season.

Zone League Three reserve grade goalkeeper Chad Watling received the Club Golden Glove trophy for his eleven clean sheets while Zone League Three first grade super striker Nathan Willoughby claimed the Club Golden Boot for his season tally of 20 goals.

By Chris KARAS