Coalition promise $180 million in small capital works to schools

DEPUTY Premier and Minister for Regional NSW Paul Toole says that $180 million promised by the Liberal and National parties, if they win the election, would more than double the previous investment in small capital works projects at regional schools.

Speaking about the Regional Renewal Program, Mr Toole said, “We’ve already invested more than $160 million in small projects that make a big difference to regional schools, like upgrades to the tuckshop or a new shade sail – and we want to keep delivering.”



Mr Toole said funding projects in regional schools will also provide work for local tradies.

Minister for Education and Early Learning Sarah Mitchell said, “Schools play such an important role in their communities and this funding allows us to work with those communities to identify and deliver projects that are important to them.”

The Regional Renewal Program was launched in November 2020 with the NSW Government co-contributing up to 80 percent of the cost for local school projects such as covered outdoor learning areas, playground upgrades and canteens nominated by schools.

Eighteen Coffs Coast schools have already benefitted from the program, including Bonville Public School, Coffs Harbour High School, Toormina High School, Woolgoolga High School and Ulong Public School.

The NSW Liberal and Nationals say they will invest $8.6 billion in school infrastructure over the next four years, to build 160 new schools and upgrade others.

By Andrew VIVIAN