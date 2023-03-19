Coffs Harbour Calligraphers honour Nerise Windsor with Life Membership

NERISE Windsor was honoured with Life Membership to the Coffs Harbour Calligraphers at the group’s regular meeting on Saturday 11 March at the Showground Gallery.

Kevin Schofield from the Coffs Calligraphers presented the award, sharing a little of Nerise’s calligraphic journey.



“Nerise has been a member of Coffs Calligraphers for 32 years, holding positions as Vice President, Club librarian, and class tutor, as well as President for the past five years.

“Her interest was sparked from admiring a display by Coffs Calligraphers at South Grafton High School in December 1990.

“Soon after, as a surprise gift, Nerise’s husband Les contacted the group, arranging a membership of Coffs Calligraphers, and a kit of calligraphy supplies.

“And the rest is history.”

For many years prior, Nerise dabbled in pottery with her own wheel and kiln at home.

As Nerise says, she suspects Les saw calligraphy as a new interest, and to relieve him from helping with the many all-night kiln firings.

It seems Les was right, too.

“It’s been a pleasure to know Nerise these past five years and I’ve come to know her as a very warm, helpful, friendly, and sincere lady,” said Kevin.

“Always willing to listen and more importantly, lend her help, no matter the issue, in all situations, not only calligraphy.

“Nerise is also heavily involved in tutoring the class at our monthly meetings, and as anybody who has taken on the task of tutoring knows, it involves a great deal of preparation to present an interesting, informative, and inclusive class, successfully.”

An elegant Life Membership certificate, created by calligrapher, Cris, was presented to Nerise, alongside a bottle of her favourite tipple, Tanqueray gin.

“The presentation took me by complete surprise and caught me so unaware that I’m sure I failed to adequately thank everyone,” Nerise said.

“The beautifully framed Life Membership certificate is amazing and is now proudly hanging on our living room wall at Red Rock, waiting for our family to see it ‘up close’ when they visit this Easter.

“I know how much work must have been devoted to the layout, scribing and illustrating of the certificate.

“A huge thank you to Cris for the very skilful preparation of the certificate and thank you to Kevin for his kind words during the presentation, his generous help behind the scenes during the preparation of the certificate and for the Tanqueray that accompanied the beautiful certificate, all immensely appreciated.”

Nerise said she was honoured to join the current ranks of the Coffs Calligraphers Life Members, Maxine Kohlhagen, Colleen Little and Robyn Lawrence, and holds very fond memories of past Life Members Jim Bird and Barbara Wallace, devoted members of Coffs Calligraphers who helped her tremendously when she joined the group more than 30 years ago.

By Andrea FERRARI