Coffs City Rotary Youth Exchange student jets off to France



ROTARY Youth Exchange student Madeleine ‘Maddy’ Hardaker flew off on a great adventure to hosts in France on Sunday 21 January.

Maddy, from Korora, was selected by Rotary’s District 9660 committee and is one of sixteen students going overseas for the organisation’s 2024 Youth Exchange program.



Spending her last few days in and around her hometown, Maddy paid a special visit to the Coffs Coast Wildlife Sanctuary.

Accompanied by her family, Madeleine was joined by Coffs City Rotary President Bob Carle and Youth Director Paul McLeod for the visit.

“The purpose of the visit was for Maddy to be up to date on all the new happenings in Coffs Harbour to tell her Clermont-Ferrand Rotary Club French hosts, her school and any organisation she may speak to in her one-year exchange,” Mr Carle told News Of The Area.

Guiding the group was one of Coffs City Rotary Club’s newest members, Tiga Cross, the joint venture owner/manager (with her husband) of the Coffs Coast Wildlife Sanctuary.

Currently a student at Coffs Harbour Christian Community High School, Maddy’s next educational experiences will be in France.

Maddy will live with three host families from the Clermont-Ferrand Rotary Club, staying with each family for about three to four months.

“In this time, she will be invited to address other classes and assemblies at her school, any other Rotary Clubs or local clubs and people interested in finding out about Coffs Harbour, NSW and Australia.

“While she is doing that, she will be learning all about France and her host town and clubs,” said Bob.

She will also get the opportunity to travel Europe on different Rotary-organised events, such as the Annual Rotary District Conference and other exchange student get-togethers.

Maddy leaves behind her dad, Nicholas, mum Melanie and siblings Griffin, Chloe and Lachlan.

“I don’t know who will miss who the most,” said Bob.

Coffs City Rotary members had a farewell lunch with Maddy and her mum and dad at Shearwater Restaurant in Coffs on Sunday.

“These are great experiences; they are not holidays,” Bob said.

“Each youngster is a student and is there to promote Rotary, their town, state and Australia while on the exchange.”

Rotary provides full support while the student is travelling and living in another country.

“They are safe wherever they go,” said Bob.

By Andrea FERRARI

