Coffs Coast junior footballers headed to the UK for West Ham United camps

A GROUP of young Coffs Harbour footballers have been offered the chance of a lifetime.

After attending a school holiday camp in Coffs Harbour last year facilitated by English Premier League club West Ham United, the young football enthusiasts have been given the opportunity to head to the United Kingdom for follow up camps.

The Coffs Harbour contingent are set to have the time of their lives playing alongside UK development squads and watching Premier League games.

Under 13s player Taj Grey has recently returned from an England and Scotland camp, whilst some are heading out in April, September, or November.

Eli Frankie is one of the young players headed to the UK, and he couldn’t wait to head abroad.

“When I first found out I was so excited and now I just can’t wait to go, it’s such an awesome opportunity for someone my age,” he said.

Leo Gerhardt is also headed to the UK and was looking forward to watching the best football players in the world.

“I am so excited to visit England and train at the English stadiums,” he said.

“I can’t wait to watch a Premier League game in real life.”

Jordan Lee was excited to continue his West Ham experience.

“West Ham has been an incredible experience and I was really excited to be selected to attend the UK tour,” he said.

By Aiden BURGESS