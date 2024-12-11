Coffs Coast surfers excel at Australian Junior Surfing Titles



LUCA Martin has proven himself to be one of the best junior surfers in Australia.

The Coffs Harbour Boardriders Club member finished third in the Under 14 Boys division at the recent Australian Junior Surfing Titles in Wollongong.

In addition to his podium finish, he combined with Jai Nield to win an Australian title by taking out the Under 16 Boys MR Shield (Schools) competition, while surfing for Palm Beach Currumbin State High School.

Luca is now first reserve for the Under 14 Boys Irukandjis Australian Junior team headed to the International Surfing Association World Junior Titles in 2025.

Coffs Harbour Boardriders Club member Hamish Harrigan finished seventh in the Under 14 Boys competition.

Fellow club member Will Martin finished seventh in the Under 18 Boys, and Teal Haigh finished ninth in the Under 18 Girls.

Sawtell Boardriders Club member Rio Luther Barr finished seventh in the Under 16 Boys.

Woolgoolga Boardriders Club members Frankie and Lyla Freudenstein also competed at the Australian Junior Surfing Titles, with Lyla making it to the third round of the Under 14 Girls competition, and Frankie making it to the second round.

By Aiden BURGESS