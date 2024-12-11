Tea Gardens Hawks to take more scientific approach



A NEW head coach is just one of the changes for the Tea Gardens Hawks RLFC as the club heads into the 2025 season.

At the recent AGM, the club’s newly-elected Executive Committee resolved to move the Club forward with a new level of professionalism, starting with a 12-week pre-season fitness program.

More than a dozen players have already signed up.

More technical changes will be spearheaded by the introduction of new seniors coach Chris Keenan, who will bring with him more than 30 years’ experience in the game.

Keenan has worked with premiership winning teams in Sydney’s first division, as well as top women’s sides.

“I have been watching and gathering statistics on our team’s performance for the last two years,” Keenan explained to NOTA.

“If a team is leading at half-time, they have an 80 percent chance of winning the match, and we need to work on maximising our time in possession of the ball.”

Keenan and the Hawks aim to harness and act upon the gathered statistics and data – on things like how often they have possession – in order to control the ball better in-game, and lower the missed tackle count.

The plan includes the use of GPS tracking during training and matches to better tailor training regimes.

“This new approach includes having players watch what their pre- and post-match diets are, with a strong emphasis on improving players’ fitness.”

Keenan is also intent on instilling a professional culture in his new Hawks charges.

“The results might not be immediate, but we are also trying to change the culture, and we have to get started now,” he said.

“We are trying to effect a change in the culture of the game, including players’ approach to it, and we are reminding the players that they don’t just represent the club, but the whole community.”

Recently re-elected Club President, ‘Dakka’, said the club is “setting new goals” in 2025.

“A new Committee has just been elected, additional to the Executive Committee, along with player representatives from the men’s and women’s teams.

“We want more professionalism, more accountability and transparency for the club.”

Having lost several players, Dakka noted the club is looking for “halves, full-backs and a couple of props”.

Ben Hanson, the publican of the Tea Gardens Hotel, has returned as the club’s major sponsor.

“[It was] another exciting year for the Hawks,” Mr Hanson reflected.

“We got into the Grand Final two years ago, and it was like the whole town was there at Lakeside in support… and the Hawks just missed out last year.”

By Thomas O’KEEFE