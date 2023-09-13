Coffs Coast Tigers secure Grand Final spot in thrilling extra time victory

THE Coffs Coast Tigers secured their spot in the Reserve Grade Grand Final with a hard-fought victory over Northern Storm, winning 4-2 in extra time at Polwarth Drive last Saturday.

In a game of two halves, the Tigers took a commanding 2-0 lead in the first half, but the Storm clawed their way back into the match during the second half.

The Storm pulled a goal back with half an hour remaining before Jyden Pike scored a dramatic equaliser in the last minute of regulation time, levelling the score at 2-2 and forcing the match into extra time.

During the second half of extra time, the Tigers managed to find the back of the net twice, sending the home crowd into a frenzy as celebrations erupted both on and off the pitch.

The Reserve Grade team received unwavering support from their First Grade counterparts, who had secured their spot in the Grand Final at C.ex Coffs International Stadium a week earlier.

First Grade captain Luke Kliendienst cheered on the Reserve Grade Tigers for the entire match and reflected what it means for the football club.

“For our club, it’s a huge achievement for our first grade and ressies to share the big stage together, it’s been a very long time so definitely looking forward to it from a club perspective.

“Training this week will be intense and all about focusing on the task ahead.

“We’ve worked our ass off all season to be where we are, I’m proud of the lads but we got one to go,” Kliendienst said.

For Tigers supporters, it’s a double delight, the Reserve Grade final against Woolgoolga is scheduled to kick off at 2:30 pm and the Men’s First Grade team will also take on Woolgoolga at 7 pm at C.ex Coffs International Stadium.

By David WIGLEY