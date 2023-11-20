Coffs Harbour photographers named finalists in Your Health Link National Photographic Competition

TWO photographers from Coffs Harbour have been named as finalists in the Your Health Link National Photographic Competition.

More than 900 entries from across Australia have been narrowed down to a strong field of finalists across four categories: high school, primary, mobile and open.



Harvey De La Rosa was listed as one of 23 finalists in the open category, while Linkin Simpson is one of fourteen primary finalists.

Winners will be announced at an awards event at Sails Port Macquarie on Thursday, 23 November 2023.

Run by the Mid North Coast Local Health District, the competition offers a large prize pool.

The competition provides a platform for people of all ages and abilities to express the concept of ‘Healthy Life, Healthy You’ through photography.

It also encourages community conversations about health through the wide range of information available on the Your Health Link website.

Competition organiser Carolyn Guichard said this year’s entries were outstanding, setting a very high standard for the judges to choose the finalists.

“Our judges are looking for unique images that represent a healthy lifestyle when selecting the winning photos,” she said.

“Now, the community can explore the incredible images and choose their favourite for the People’s Choice Award.

“The image with the most votes will win a $500 Harvey Norman gift voucher.”

People’s Choice Award voting closes at 9am (AEDT) on 21 November 2023.

Find out more about each photo at www.yourhealthlinkphotocomp.com.au/2023-competition/.

By Andrea FERRARI