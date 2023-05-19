Coffs Harbour rally teams head off on epic fundraising journey

AFTER months of preparation and fundraising, four teams from Coffs Harbour headed off on the Sh*tbox Rally last Saturday, May 13.

Competitors and friends held a farewell gathering at The Spare Room in Sawtell the evening before.



News Of The Area has previously covered the preparations of Rod Cross and Rob Hoy, the ‘Rally Muppets’, and their $1,500, 1996 Holden Berlina ‘Kermit’, for the seven-day adventure from Newcastle to Townsville.

The route takes competitors out through Nyngan to Innamika and Betoota then on through Central Queensland to Townsville.

Competitors will camp out on the way and organisers promise that it will be a dirty, dusty, possibly muddy, adventure.

The ‘Saucy Minxes’, Leeann Lloyd and Fiona Jeff, are one of the teams joining the ‘Rally Muppets’.

Ms Lloyd said she has known about the rally for a while and had been applying for five years before being accepted this year.

She said there were approximately 300 cars taking part, with about half being previous entrants and other half being new.

The four Coffs Harbour teams have raised more than $50,000 for the Cancer Council.

Ms Lloyd said they had had no particular training other than driving their 2005 Mazda 3 around the Coffs Coast.

“We’re looking forward to seeing places we’ve never seen before and meeting new people,” said Ms Jeff, who indicated the biggest challenges would be sleeping in a swag and not knowing when the next shower is.

At the rally’s completion, Ms Jeffs will drive the car back along the coast while Ms Lloyd stays in Queensland for a holiday.

By Andrew VIVIAN