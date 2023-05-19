Woolgoolga Red Cross declares annual appeal a success

WOOLGOOLGA Red Cross declared its annual Red Cross Calling campaign a success, with around $4,500 donated to support the everyday work of the humanitarian organisation.

Woolgoolga Branch members rallied to provide a team effort, manning street stalls to collect donations, hanging banners, talking to passers-by and spreading word of the work of the Red Cross.

“Once again, our major donors have shown their support,” long-time member and spokesperson Robyn Rooth told News Of The Area.



The Woolgoolga Lions Club donated $500 to add to the financial support they have offered over many years.

This has included help for the Emergency Services work during the floods, the successful Skyrockets Refugee Homework project and the provision of supplies for the Hands On team who volunteer at the Woolgoolga Retirement Village.

Beachouse Café in Woolgoolga holds a Red Cross Day each year which was, once again, a huge success with red shirts in abundance.

“Our team took the opportunity to talk to Beachouse customers and promote the work of the organisation,” said Robyn.

“Sincere thanks go to owner Mikayla for her ongoing support.

“Finally, thanks go to the members of the local community who responded to our Appeal, whether with a few coins or larger donations.

“The businesses who allowed buckets to be placed on their counters, and the people who simply encouraged our volunteers, all contributed to the success,” said Robyn.

President Carol said, “At a time when many people are suffering from homelessness, natural disasters, mental health issues, cost of living increases and other issues it is rewarding to see the trust which community members have for the role of Red Cross.

“The organisation provides a large range of programs to help those in need and our members are happy to be able to help and are very grateful for the community support.”

Red Cross Calling Month was followed by World Red Cross Day on 8 May, commemorating the birth date of Henri Dunant, who founded the International Committee of the Red Cross and received the First Nobel Peace Prize in 1901.

Two members of Woolgoolga Red Cross received Red Cross Awards on that day.

Kerry Chaffey was awarded the NSW Service Award for her dedication to helping with local projects, and Jean Vickery received the Innovation Award for her #HINIVUUBaby for You project.

“Our members are very proud of Kerry and Jean and formal presentations will be made locally soon,” Carol said.

Branch members also marched in the Woolgoolga Anzac Parade to commemorate those who fought for our freedom, including the Red Cross nurses who played a critical role in both World Wars.

“In the midst of all this the everyday work of the Branch continues,” said Robyn.

The May Friendship Afternoon Tea will be held on Friday 26 at 2pm at the Seniors Centre.

Everyone is invited for a fun afternoon.

Contact Kerry on 0475 774 663 for further information.

By Andrea FERRARI