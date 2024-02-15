Coffs Harbour Regional Landcare scoops multi-year Government funding



COFFS Harbour Regional Landcare is one of six successful Landcare groups in NSW to receive funding for coordinators and support staff.

Across the state, the NSW Government has funding for 83 full-time equivalent local and regional Landcare coordinators and support staff through its $59 million NSW Landcare Enabling Program 2023-2027.



“For the first time, support staff roles were also included and we know that was important to provide additional support with administrative tasks, allowing coordinators to focus on the delivery of on-ground projects,” Minister for Agricultural Tara Moriarty said.

Coffs Harbour Regional Landcare secretary Larry Langman told News Of The Area, “Coffs Harbour Regional Landcare, representing the 40 sites at which its 400 members volunteer to preserve and enhance our local natural environment, welcomes the announcement made by Minister for Agricultural Tara Moriarty which fleshes out Labor’s commitment to the environment made at last year’s election.

“The value of this announcement of the NSW Landcare Enabling Program 2023-27 is significant not just for its size – $59 million – and its scope – 83 full-time equivalent coordinators and support staff across the eleven Natural Resource Management regions of New South Wales, but also for its multi-year commitment to the improving of our natural environment.”

This multi-year nature of the funding is particularly heartening to the Coffs Harbour Landcare leadership team and members.

“Few landscape projects are completed in a year,” said Larry.

“For example, a hailstorm hits Boambee Headland and it will be many years before the headland is repaired and the flora and fauna, of which we can be so proud, restored.

“This four-year funding envelope by the State Government demonstrates government’s commitment to the environment and indeed the quality of life we enjoy on the North Coast of New South Wales.”

Larry said one of the more important elements being supported by the Minister’s announcements is the potential for improved relationships between existing Landcare networks on the North Coast and government agencies.

“Whether that is Local Land Services, Department of Primary Industry, Invasive Species, Environment and Heritage and Local Government, all agencies benefit from working together whether that be on the sourcing and propagation of feed trees for Black Cockatoos and our Koalas or the promotion of pasture grasses to enhance carbon sequestration – we all benefit from the ability to work together,” he said.

As Coffs Harbour Landcare celebrates 25 years of community engagement in May 2024, Larry said it is fitting they also celebrate the continued support of local and State Government through initiatives like City of Coffs Harbour’s Environment Levy and the NSW Landcare Enabling Program.

As part of the funding, each local and regional coordinator can also access up to $5,000 to undertake professional development over the course of the four year program.

For more information about the current funding opportunity and the NSW Landcare Enabling Program, visit www.lls.nsw.gov.au/landcare-program.

By Andrea FERRARI

