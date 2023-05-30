Coffs Harbour Suns teams have winning weekend

COFFS Harbour Suns senior representative sides have both had a winning weekend during the latest round of the Basketball NSW Waratah League season.

The Suns Youth Men (Under 20s) and women’s teams both won on the road in Terrigal and Lismore.

The Suns Youth Men team had a 91-66 win against the Central Coast Crusaders Blue, their fourth win of the season from their opening nine games.

The Suns women made their second match of the season a winning one with a 91-29 win against the Lismore Storm.

Ashleigh Fasala top scored with 28 points and Keira Williams scored 22 points.

The Suns women sit at the top of the ladder with two wins from their opening two games.

The Suns Youth Men are at home this weekend when they take on the Hornsby Ku Ring Gai Spiders at Sportz Central on Saturday night.

The Suns women are also in action as they play the Canberra Nationals Academy in Port Macquarie.

By Aiden BURGESS