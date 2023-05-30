Flying High: Boambee Eagles women continue unbeaten run



GOALS from Boambee’s Kylie McDonald and Keira Parker sealed a 2-1 win over cross-town rivals Coffs United Lionesses in Women’s Division One at Mclean Street last Saturday.

The Boambee Eagles have had a remarkable start to the season, winning all six matches and scoring 23 goals while conceding eight.

With this victory, Boambee’s total points now stand at eighteen, placing them eight points ahead of the Lionesses in second place and nine points ahead of last year’s premiers, Urunga.

Urunga stamped their mark on the competition with an impressive 6-0 over Bellingen.

Similarly, the Woolgoolga Wildcats had a convincing 6-1 win against Sawtell.

Football clubs across the region celebrated Female Football Week by organising various events such as junior clinics and barbecues.

These initiatives aim to promote and grow female football in the community.

Female football participation in the North Coast Football (NCF) region has been experiencing significant growth, with over 1,400 registered female players this year.

This trend is expected to continue, especially with the upcoming FIFA Women’s World Cup, which begins on 20 July.

The Matildas, Australia’s national women’s football team, will be playing their opening match against Ireland at Allianz Stadium in Sydney.

Looking ahead to the upcoming matches in Women’s Division One, Urunga will be hosting Coffs United Lionesses on Saturday 3 June at 3pm.

Sawtell will face Bellingen at Toormina Fields with a 3pm kickoff, and Boambee will host the Woolgoolga Wildcats on the same day at 5pm at Ayrshire Park.

By David WIGLEY