Coffs Harbour’s best touch football teams win grand finals

COFFS best touch teams have taken out the ultimate prize during the Coffs Harbour Touch Association’s grand finals.

Sawty Has-Beens won the men’s A-grade grand final, while the Raptors were the women’s A Grade winners.

Rooney Glass took out the mixed A-grade grand final.

Women’s A-Grade was unsurprisingly taken out by the Raptors who were also victorious last season.

They were a dominant force over summer, perfectly combining the experience of players such as NSW representative Relle Donovan with the speed of young guns Keeley Donovan, Ella Rogers and Jada Rogers.

Momentum FP put up a gallant fight in the grand final, crossing the line 4 times during the game, but the set plays and diving tries of the Raptors, saw them come out on top with a convincing win of 9-4.

The Women’s B grand final was taken out by the Sawty Saints who were too good for Giant Media,

defeating them 7-2.

The runners up, who were a team made up of predominantly high schoolers, will no doubt benefit from the Grand Final experience helping them to hone their touch skills in seasons to come.

The Men’s A Grade semi-finals provided a major upset, with Team Jett, who were undefeated during their round games, being knocked out by the Men’s Over 40s State Cup Team, in a 4-3 victory.

In the grand final they played the Sawty Has-Beens, a team featuring many current and ex-Sawtell Panthers League players.

Contrary to their name, they were most certainly not has-beens, taking out the A-Grade title with a 4-1 victory over the more mature Over 40s team.

Men’s B Grade provided another grand final played between third and fourth position on the table.

North Coast Lending dug deep, with many of their members making up the 16s Boys Coffs team that played in 30+ degree heat in Ballina just the day before.

Having come runner-up in their division at the Northern Eagles Junior Champs, the boys were able to secure a victory in the local competition, defeating the Barracudas convincingly, 14-5.

The Men’s C Grade Grand Final saw Coffs Solar, winners from last season, go head-to-head with the Test Eagles, a team that had started the season slowly, eventually finishing fourth on the ladder.

They had an impressive victory over ladder-leaders the Wobbygongs in their semi-final but were definitely still underdogs when facing Coffs Solar who had beaten them all season.

However, the speed and fitness of the younger Test Eagles proved too much for a complacent Coffs Solar, and they

were able to come away with a 7-3 victory.

Mixed B Grade provided the most exciting Grand Final, with the deciding try being scored just on the buzzer by Wanderers player Brandon Conner.

After the 8-7 victory Paul Graham, Coffs Touch Referee and Wanderers player, said it was great to win as underdogs.

“I’m glad I wasn’t refereeing our final, it was such a tight game,” he said.

“Mid North Coast Surveying had beaten us in our two round games during the season and they had finished top of the table before the semis.

“It was pretty satisfying to go in as underdogs and come away with the win.”

The Mixed A Grade was won by Rooney Glass whose journey to the grand final was just as nail-biting.

Their semi-final against the Raptors, went to drop off, with Rooney Glass eventually coming away with the 6-5 win.

Jason Rooney said the close semi-final helped them for the grand final.

“I think that tough semi helped us in the grand final,” he said.

“We came out pumped and didn’t really let the Phoonies into the game.”

Despite finishing first on the table, and having one win a piece during their round games, the Phoonies were no match for Rooney Glass on grand final night, as they recorded a dominant 6-1 victory over the minor premiers.

Coffs Harbour Touch Association grand finals.

Men’s A Grade: Sawty Has-Beens 4 def. Over 40s State Cup Team 1

Women’s A Grade: Raptors 9 def. Momentum FP 4

Mixed A Grade: Rooney Glass 6 def. The Phoonies 1

Men’s B Grade: North Coast Lending 14 def. Barracudas 5

Women’s B Grade: Sawty Saints 7 def. Giant Media 2

Mixed B Grade: Wanderers 8 def. Mid North Coast Surveying 7

Men’s C-grade: Test Eagles 7 def. Coffs Solar 3

By Aiden BURGESS