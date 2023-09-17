Coffs Kart Racing Club upgrade begins for national status

BUILDING works have begun at Coffs Harbour Kart Racing Club with sights set on being completed by the end of February 2024.

The project is being carried out to upgrade the Coffs facility to receive national status.



Club President James Morrison told News Of The Area, “To achieve national status our track must be over 1000m and 8m wide to allow for 40 karts on track at one time, as well as providing enough pit space for approximately 400-450 competitors, pit crews and families,” he said.

Track work has already commenced.

“Mid North Coast Contractors are anticipating, weather permitting, to be completed in eight weeks.

“Level Projects is overseeing the building side of the works.

“We are anticipating the facility to be up and running for our first race meeting next year at the end of February or the beginning of March.”

Set to result in creating Australia’s best karting facility, the significant upgrade is being funded through a $2million-plus grant from the NSW Government’s Multi-Sport Community Facility Fund.

Turning the first sod on Tuesday 29 August, Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh joined the racing club and community members on site.

“Just over twelve months ago we were here to celebrate $2.165 million in NSW Liberals and Nationals Government funding for Coffs Harbour Kart Racing Club’s exciting project,” Mr Singh said.

“Today, it is all systems go for this major revamp which will deliver much-anticipated improvements including a grid cover, track extension and resurface, and a pit area upgrade.

“These important works also include accessible amenities, showers, toilets and change rooms, an upgraded canteen, a new training/function room, a new office/stewards’ room and a viewing deck, all in a new two-storey building.”

By Andrea FERRARI