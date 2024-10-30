Coffs Oztag ready to host Australian Championships



COFFS’ Oztag players are ready to take on Australia’s best.

They’re part of the Mid North Coast Mariners teams competing in the Australian Senior Championships in Coffs Harbour this weekend.

The Mariners are a combination of players from the Coffs Harbour and Port Macquarie Oztag associations.

They made a great debut during last year’s event, which was also held in Coffs Harbour.

The Men’s 50s team finished second, the Women’s 37s came in third, and the Women’s 27s finished sixth.

Prior to combining with Port Macquarie in 2023 to form the Mariners, Coffs Harbour Thunder teams competed in the championships.

Players from across Australia are taking part in the national championships, in seventeen divisions.

Competition gets underway on Friday with the finals to be held on Sunday, 3 November.

Mariners teams will compete in four divisions during the three-day Oztag bonanza.

Mid North Coast Mariners teams also played in the recent Australian Junior Championships in Coffs Harbour.

The Mariners 17s Girls made the final day, losing their quarter-final to the Central Coast.

By Aiden BURGESS