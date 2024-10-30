Camden Haven rugby league players and officials recognised as region’s best



SEASON 2024 was a remarkable one for rugby league in Camden Haven, with a significant number of players and officials recognised for their talents and contributions to the sport.

History was made by the Laurieton Stingrays women at the Mid North Coast Women’s Rugby League Presentation Night, as seven players received honours.

The Stingrays, who clinched both the minor premiership and grand final in the Women’s Tackle competition, cleaned up at the awards ceremony too.

Erin Gunton was named as the equal Runner-up Player of the Year, Rhiannon Moran was Top Point Scorer, and Jessica Palmer was honoured as Rookie of the Year.

The Team of the Year also featured six Stingray players – Nakita Binge, Jessica Palmer, Emily Wright, Jamie Averillo, Ebony Milgate and Erin Gunton.

An ever-humble Jessica Palmer expressed her surprise at winning the Rookie of the Year award, acknowledging the talent of her teammates and competitors.

“I didn’t actually think the award would go to me,” Jessica told NOTA.

“There are so many talented girls who played really well throughout the year and I didn’t expect to be recognised.”

At the Group 3 Senior Rugby League Award Night, the exceptional talent of Tayte Gibson from the Lake Cathie-Bonny Hills Raiders was also recognised.

Tayte’s stellar performances throughout the season led him to be named the Under 18s Player Of The Year, reflecting his outstanding contribution to the Raiders’ success in their debut season in the Group 3 competition.

“I was totally shocked when my name was called out for the Under 18s Player of the Year,” said Tayte.

“I knew I had to attend the ceremony but I had been told that it was for a club award, so when I heard my name it was a surprise.

“I’m stoked to have been recognised.”

At the Group 3 Junior Rugby League (JRL) Pride Awards, Camden Haven Eagles president Jarryd “Kiwi” Gaskin was named the 2024 Club Volunteer of the Year.

Speaking to NOTA after receiving his award, Jarryd emphasised his vision of uniting the community for the betterment of junior rugby league.

He expressed his gratitude at being recognised with the honour, noting key support from Candice Branch, Ulise Fahina, Mel Neave and his partner, Racheal Hogan.

Jarryd has shown a consistent commitment to involving families and creating a welcoming environment for all.

“I would love to see the whole community involved with the club,” said Jarryd.

“We want families to come down to get involved and have fun, because at the end of the day it is all about our kids and community.”

By Kim AMBROSE

