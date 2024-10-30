Nambucca Heads Golf Club



WEEK ENDING SUNDAY 27th OCTOBER 2024.

Club Championships continued this week on the Island – Thank you to our Championship sponsors HLV Partners for the Men, and Bernared Laverty Funerals for the Women.

Starting off the week with a Medley Stableford sponsored by Nambcca Smash Repairs, won by Graeme Bassam (27) with 40 points on c/b from Jason Isaac (10) – the ball rundown to 34 points on c/b.

NTP’s to Scott Acton on 5, Stuart Johnston on 7, Lee Harrison on 8, Ian Smith won the “Pizza This” voucher on 13, Keith Elphick got Stu’s ball on 15 and the Pro Pin Jackpot on 18 went to Kai Burkinshaw.

Last round of the Women’s Championship on Wednesday. Congratulations to Women’s Champion Sue Brooks, “B” Grade Donna Easey & “C” Grade Linda Piccin. In the daily event, Lisa Guest (20) won Division 1 with 67 net fron Tiffany Paul (18) net 69. Ann Antcliff won Division 2 with net 68 from Narelle Delaney (30) net 70, Robyn Dyer (37) won Division 3 with net 72 from Linda Piccin (34) net 75.The Ball rundown to 74 on c/b. NTP’s to Deidre Fletcher, Marilyn McNally & Lyn Vidler on 5, Henny Oldenhove, Jennifer Johnston & Robyn Dyer on 8, Kerrie Eichorn won the “Pizza This” voucher on 13, & Henny Oldenhove won the Pro Pin Jackpot on 18. Tiffany Paul was the best putter.

A 4BBB Medley Stableford on Thursday. Paul McElhinney & Lee Fewings (49) combined well to score 49 points to win from Gary Laing & John Morgan (18) 46 points and Daryl Wall & Barry Hinton (17) with 44 points. . The Ball rundown to 41 points on c/b. Jason Palasty canned the “Ecomist” Longest putt on 1st Hole, other NTP’s to Daryl Wall on 5 with his first ever Hole-in-one on 5, Stuart Johnston on 7, Dylan Mann on 8, Ken Marriott won the “Pizza This” voucher on 13, Greg McCoy on 15 and Ken Klem took the Pro Pin Jackpot on 18.

Saturday was 3rd round of Men’s Championships. Glen Crow (10) won “ A” Grade with 64 net from Bryce McCarroll (3) net 65. Matt Baker (9) scratch winner 74. “B” Grade was won by Trevor Peter (17) net 64 from Christian Knight (12) net 67, Scratch winner Phillip Frost 83. Roy Louis (31) won “C” Grade with 63 net from Andrew Bagust (26) net 71, Scratch winner Robert Reid 92. The Ball rundown to net 74 on c/b. Garry Johnston won the “Ecomist” Longest Putt on 1st Hole, other NTP’s to Nathan Ison on 5, Graham Watson on 8, Matt Dyer won the “Pizza This voucher on 13, Ross Smith on 15 and Garry Johnstone collected the Pro Pin Jackpot on 18.

The Final Round of the Men’s Championship on Sunday. Congratulations to Club Champion Troy Herbert and ”A” Grade net winner Glen Crow. “B” Grade winner was Christian Knight, net winner Joe Street. “C” Grade winner was James McIlveen, net winner Robert Reid. Full last round and Championship result details are available on Members Portal.

Check out the updated Leaderboards for Eclectic, TopGun Shootout and the monthly “Island Challenge”.

See you on the Island!

By Geoff McCANN

