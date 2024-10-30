Letter to the Editor: Public land in public hands



DEAR News Of The Area,

IT WAS not an auspicious start by the newly elected City of Coffs Harbour Council at its first meeting last week.

33,161 locals voted against development of the Jetty foreshore, which was almost 70 percent of all votes cast.

Yet, at this first meeting of the new Council under the control of Mayor Nikki Williams, the so-called ‘Nat Independents’ voted for a motion, moved by George Cecato, to effectively disregard the poll result, thereby totally ignoring the clear wishes of the Coffs Harbour community.

Incredibly, this vote was taken shortly after the councillors swore a solemn oath to act in “the best interests of the people of Coffs Harbour”.

If the National Party ‘independents’ are not listening to 70 percent of their constituents… who are they listening to?

Our new Mayor is on record as saying “You get the best outcome… when you collaborate”, and that she values everyone’s voice.

She was only in the responsible position of Mayor for 30 minutes before these principles were cast aside.

The Jetty Foreshore development question is the biggest issue facing Coffs Harbour in the past 100 years.

It is far too important to meekly accept the new Council’s 5 to 4 vote to disregard the decision of 33,161 locals.

All sorts of spurious arguments were advanced by the ‘Nat Independents’ and their nominated public speakers in support of their untenable position to disregard the poll vote.

Should we be surprised by their actions? Probably not.

If someone claims to be independent when clearly they are not, in order to get elected onto Council… we shouldn’t hold high hopes for them to act “in the best interests of the people of Coffs Harbour”.

Clearly, for whatever reason, Coffs Council does not get it.

The public land at the Jetty Foreshore needs to stay in public hands for the enjoyment of all residents now and into the future.

Coffs residents don’t want any multi-storey buildings on this land, whatever their intended use.

Motions at Council’s first meeting were either carried or lost 5 votes to 4 and it was always the same five councillors who voted as a block… so much for being independent.

It seems we are heading back to the bad old days when Council was very divided and exceedingly poor decisions were made.

Regards,

Kevin MONTGOMERY,

North Boambee Valley.