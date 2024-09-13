Coffs Paramedics In Beach To Bush Training



PARAMEDICS from across the Mid North Coast, including from Coffs Harbour, have been put through their paces ahead of taking the wheel of new off-road vehicles.

The eight paramedics, from stations down to Tuncurry, recently undertook beach and bush training in the service’s new Toyota 200 series Landcruisers.



There was one crew each from Coffs Harbour, Kempsey, Lake Cathie and Old Bar and two each from South West Rocks and Tuncurry.

The off-road exercises were designed to introduce paramedics to the vehicle’s specialised features and capabilities through a series of challenging driving situations.

The two-day course entailed navigating difficult terrain; including on the beach at Mylestom and in the bush near Bellingen.

NSW Ambulance says that all paramedics passed the tough training regime with flying colours.

This means that should the need arise, they will be able to reach people safely in any location, regardless of the conditions.

By Sue STEPHENSON

