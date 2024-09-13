Landholders Urged To Respect Neighbouring Conservation Areas



THE NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) is strongly encouraging property owners adjacent to conservation areas to contact their local Area Office for advice before they start any land management activities.

It follows the conviction of a Dundurrabin landholder in Coffs Harbour Local Court on 30 August, for damaging vegetation and unlawfully clearing more than two hectares of Chaelundi State Conservation Area, northwest of Dorrigo.



NPWS became aware of damage following a routine patrol to assess threatening processes and the presence of feral animals.

The Court heard that between January and November 2021, the landholder unlawfully cleared vegetation with a bulldozer, felled mature trees, and extended a fence line into Chaelundi State Conservation Area to increase his grazing area.

Magistrate Theresa Hamilton imposed a $5000 fine and ordered the landholder to pay $15,000 towards the prosecutor’s legal costs.

Additionally, under court-ordered restoration, the landholder must:

– pay $5000 towards the cost of removing the fencing.

– pay $10,000 for pest and weed control rehabilitation works.

– immediately remove his cattle from Chaelundi State Conservation Area.

– take reasonable measures to prevent stock from entering Chaelundi State Conservation Area.

– erect and maintain fencing at his own expense along the correct property boundaries.

“State Conservation Areas are established for the community to protect important natural and cultural values,” NPWS Acting Manager Coffs Coast Area Silas Sutherland said.

“Native vegetation is vital for the health of our environment.”

Conservation areas provide habitat for native animals, protect the quality of soils and water and support neighbouring agricultural productivity.

Mr Sutherland reminded landholders of the serious consequences for committing offences against the National Parks and Wildlife Act.

“We are pleased with this outcome, which provides an important message to the community that conservation reserves will be protected by the Courts.”

“The landholder is now aware of the legal and regulatory framework that protects national parks and state conservation areas in NSW from activities such as unauthorised harm to native vegetation, fencing and cattle grazing.”

By Andrew VIVIAN

