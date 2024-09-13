SES Corindi-Woolgoolga prepared for storm season



STORM Season is approaching and SES Corindi-Woolgoolga is prepared.

While storms and floods can happen at any time, there is a greater chance of them occurring in NSW between September and April.



“The storm season in northern NSW can be intense, with heavy rains and flash flooding causing damage to homes and property,” Corindi-Woolgoolga SES Unit Commander Dona Powell told News Of The Area.

“If we are not prepared, injury or loss of life may occur.”

For the SES, training is a year-round activity but members often find the community is not so well prepared.

Their advice begins with urging people to be aware of the storm risks in their area.

“When you know your risks, you can make a plan of action,” Ms Powell said.

“Work through your plan with your family and help everyone know what to do.”

This might include how to manage your animals, knowing when to leave, knowing where you will go and preparing an emergency kit.

The SES recommends packing essential medications and/or scripts, a torch with spare batteries, water, nonperishable food, a phone charger, appropriate footwear and clothing, a first aid kit, important documents, and valuables – all in a waterproof container or bags.

Getting your home and property ready also lessens the risk of damage and injury.

– Trim overhanging trees and branches.

– Ensure gutters and downpipes are clean.

– Clean away dead vegetation and debris.

– Secure outdoor items that can be blown around in strong winds.

“Is your roof in good repair, your insurance up to date? Please do not wait until it is too late.”

Being aware of what is happening is vital to the safety of a community.

There are many ways to do this.

The Australian Warning System through the Hazards Near Me app releases warnings marked as Advice, Watch and Act or Emergency Warning for storms and floods.

“[There] is also up-to-date news from the Bureau of Meteorology and your local radio station, especially the ABC, which is your emergency station.”

Ms Powell said the connection with neighbours cannot be overstated.

“Check on them if it is safe to do so, and share information with your family, friends and those living near you.”.

The NSW SES can give safety advice, place tarpaulins on damaged roofs, remove fallen trees and branches from buildings or property, and rescue people trapped or injured by storm activity.

Most importantly, the SES and other agencies keep you informed so you can be prepared.

“The Corindi-Woolgoolga Unit offers odd hours, no pay, cool vehicles and vessels and professional training in a friendly environment.

“If you are interested in volunteering with the unit, we meet each Tuesday night at 7pm at 31 Coral Street, Corindi Beach.”

For more information

– Corindi-Woolgoolga SES: 0428 297 769

– City of Coffs Harbour Disaster Dashboard (nsw.gov.au)

– NSW State Emergency Service (ses.nsw.gov.au).

– Bureau of Meteorology (bom.gov.au).

– Hazard Watch or Hazards Near Me apps

– NSW SES at any time on 132 500.

– Triple Zero (000) in emergencies

By Andrea FERRARI

